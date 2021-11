Acclaims for Richard “Breeze” Nicholson’s big walleye he caught in the Youghiogheny River at Connellsville on Oct. 28 have been circulating the internet for two weeks. Nicholson’s 18.1-pound, 34-inch walleye is a new Pennsylvania state record. Recognition by the Fish and Boat Commission of Nicholson’s record catch has been pending while the agency reviewed his notarized filing, which included the fish’s weight by a certified scale, signature of witnesses, photograph, and identification of the fish as a walleye by a Fish and Boat Commission officer.

