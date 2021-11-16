ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Cohen fails miserably at first big offseason test: Can the Mets recover?

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan the New York Mets recover after losing starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year deal?. Cohen and the Mets gave Syndergaard a qualifying offer of one year and $18 million, which was promptly rejected before Thor accepted a deal north of $20 million from the...

Steve Cohen and minor league pay

The 2021 MLB Draft was an objective disaster for the Mets. After being passed over by multiple teams and dropping lower than expected, the Mets selected Kumar Rocker with the tenth overall selection. Rocker was coming off of a dominant season at Vanderbilt, where he posted a 2.73 ERA in 122.0 innings with 75 hits allowed, 39 walks, and 179 strikeouts, but concerns about diminished fastball velocity raised questions and concerns and prompted teams to pass over him in favor of other players. The Mets knew ahead of time that they would need more than the MLB-assigned slot value for the tenth overall selection of $4,739,900 and followed a similar strategy that they had employed in 2019 and 2020, following the selection of a high-upside player who would command a high, overslot signing bonus with lower profile players who would accept underslot deals. The Mets, Kumar Rocker, and his representation (Scott Boras) verbally agreed on a $6 million signing bonus early on, roughly $1.4 million above the slot value, and the team made up the difference in savings by signing picks 2-10 for deals that were at or below slot value.
