Aaron Rodgers Says Criticisms of Rams' Matthew Stafford are 'Trash Comments'

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Stafford is taking some heat after two straight ugly performances, but he found an ally in an unlikely source. Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and called the criticism of Stafford's play "trash comments." "Those are trash comments. I'm a huge Stafford fan. I...

Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
