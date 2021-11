SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista Utilities announced a response plan in preparation for Monday’s projected windstorm in the Inland Northwest. The high wind warning stretches from central Washington through Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, down into the Palouse, up and over Lookout Pass and into Western Montana. The wind advisory encompasses areas not in the warning from the eastern side of the Cascades through the Inland Northwest. The warnings and advisories are widespread because the potential for impacts from the wind are widespread.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO