ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New effort arises to help minorities create wealth via real estate

By Michelle Pitcher
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Casoro Group LLC, a significant player in multifamily, recently launched the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Will Climate Change Initiatives Help or Hurt Real Estate Values?

Cities are where the climate initiatives will see the biggest impacts. Changes to infrastructure development, zoning, and building codes will be supported with financial incentives and tightened restrictions. Green real estate sells for a significant premium to nongreen buildings, making this a lucrative opportunity for investors. The United Nations Climate...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

New ETF Brings Needed Refresh to Real Estate Investing

As a standalone sector, real estate is just several years old, and it’s one of the smaller sector weights in the S&P 500. That said, equity real estate investing has served investors well for decades. Real estate stocks, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, often deliver above-average dividend...
MARKETS
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Engel & Völkers celebrates grand opening in Mount Pleasant. Engel & Völkers Charleston celebrated the opening of its real estate shop with a grand opening event at its Mount Pleasant location on Nov. 4. This comes after the real estate company announced its affiliation with the global brand earlier this year. The new real estate shop is located at 10 Shem Drive, in the heart of the Coleman Blvd. business district.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Casoro Group Llc
San José Spotlight

Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley

Commercial real estate sales boomed in Silicon Valley last quarter, but vacancies remain high throughout the region. A surge in investment activity between July and September brought year-to-date aggregate commercial real estate sales in the South Bay to $6.3 billion.  That’s the highest sales volume for the region since 2015, according to a new report... The post Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
dcvelocity.com

Industrial real estate market leaps to new heights, Transwestern report finds

The U.S. industrial real estate market set new records in the third quarter, posting the largest quarterly growth jump since 2008 with net absorption of 158.8 million square feet, Transwestern Real Estate Services said. By another measure, the last four quarters together marked the first time in history that occupancy...
REAL ESTATE
Houston Agent Magazine

New real estate software allows agents, buyers to connect on single platform

Residential agents and buyers can begin taking advantage of a new property inventory platform recently launched by Howard Hughes Corp. The prop-tech software, named Runway, applies information technology and platform economics to real estate markets, according to a press release. Master-planned communities Bridgeland and the Woodlands Hills are the first...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

New CEO gives low down on real estate deals

Eastern Union, reputedly one of largest commercial real estate finance firms in the US, annually generating around $4 billion, boasts a wide-ranging portfolio that includes commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and an assortment of investment projects. Its newly appointed president and CEO, Abraham Bergman (pictured), was also its co-founder, and...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Texas Municipal Retirement System announces three new real estate commitments

In an investment report from October, the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) disclosed nearly $400 million in new real estate commitments during the previous months. The pension fund committed $200 million to Ascentris / TM Partners, a value-add private market fund and a new manager for TMRS. TMRS also put...
REAL ESTATE
milehighcre.com

New Real Estate Investment Firm Launches in Denver

Leale Capital, a specialized commercial real estate investment firm focused on maximizing the value of existing multifamily properties along Colorado’s Front Range, has officially launched in the Denver market. The firm’s debut includes investments in three promising multifamily properties in partnership with Strat Ventures. Founded by seasoned commercial real estate...
DENVER, CO
biggerpockets.com

The Houston Way - Real Estate

How to prevent Buyer's Remorse. When you’re house hunting, the pressure of competition can move you from “Hmm, I like that, but it’s too pricey,” to “I have to have that!” You think, so what if paying for this house will put me way over budget? I can cut back somewhere else, right? But that kind of thinking can get you into tro...
REAL ESTATE
amisun.com

Virtual real estate

As the world moves closer and closer to virtual realities and artificial intelligence, no area of our lives will be unchanged. Real estate is and has always been a people-to-people business and based on Zillow’s recent experiment with automating the process, the people are winning. Zillow created a decade-long successful...
REAL ESTATE
Post-Bulletin

Real estate is demanding, but rewarding

As children go through their latter high school years, they begin to finalize college plans, work plans and other aspects of “adulting,” as my children call it. This year, my son is a senior and each week he comes home with a different idea as to what he should do with his future. Last week, he thought perhaps being a Realtor would be a good fit for him.
EDINA, MN
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
702
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy