The National Aquarium, opened on Friday, November 12. Located within the Rabdan Area, the National Aquarium is one of the 11 anchors found within Al Qana. With innovations including video mapping technology and signage guides on your personal device, this attraction is expected to quickly take its place among the worlds best aquariums. Iconic species include the world-famous Super Snake, believed to be the longest reptile on display in the world, along with a large school of Hammerhead sharks and many other hero creatures. The facility includes over 60 exhibits across 10 zones and it is expected to take an average of two hours to complete the journey.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 7 DAYS AGO