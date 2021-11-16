ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Henderson, Georgia Lee, Matt Owens Sign Netflix First Look Deal via Magic Quill Productions

By Selome Hailu
Variety
 6 days ago
Netflix announced a new first look deal with Magic Quill Productions, the new writers’ collective formed by writers and executive producers Joe Henderson, Georgia Lee and Matt Owens.

As a production company, Magic Quill will prioritize writers while centering high concept genre stories. The company aims to empower writers and train future showrunners with a focus on platforming diverse, underrepresented voices.

Henderson recently served as showrunner and executive producer on “Lucifer,” which Netflix picked up from Fox after three seasons to run another three seasons. In the series, Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil (Tom Ellis), gets tired of living in Hell and instead opens a nightclub in Los Angeles. Lee currently showruns and executive produces “Partner Track,” Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Helen Wan’s novel of the same name. Owens is a writer and executive producer on “One Piece,” Netflix’s live action adaptation of the longest-running manga series in Japanese history.

Chad Kennedy is joining Magic Quill Productions as executive vice president of production and development. His experience includes development on “Terminator 2,” “Terminator 3,” “Basic Instinct 2” and “The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

“We could not be more thrilled to join forces with Netflix on Magic Quill! All three of us have had an incredible time collaborating with Netflix on our own, and being able to bring all our experience together for this endeavor is a dream come true,” said Henderson, Lee and Owens. “Our hope is to not only develop wonderfully compelling new projects, but also to help build a new bench of showrunners and lift up exciting new voices!”

“We love what the dynamic collaboration of Joe, Georgia and Matt stands for — individually, they are each a remarkable talent, and together, they represent a creative dream team that will not only leave an indelible mark on genre storytelling, but will champion creators and stories from underrepresented backgrounds for years to come,” said Matt Thunell, Netflix’s Vice President of Overall Deals.

(Pictured: Matt Owens, left; Georgia Lee, center; Joe Henderson, right)

Comments / 0

