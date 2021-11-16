ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Valley Regional Food bank to host giveaway for veterans

By Jacob Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans will have a Thanksgiving meal available to them this year as the River Valley Food Bank will be distributing meals at their location while supplies last on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A news release says that veterans must provide valid military identification on their DD214 form. They are asked to park their vehicles and approach the registration tent prior to receiving food.

Each veteran will be given a box for a Thanksgiving meal, including ham, milk and dog food.

According to the release, the giveaway is an opportunity for the food bank to give back to the veterans in the community. It comes thanks to a grant from Feeding America.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, Arkansas District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow, Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter, and others will be present at the event.

