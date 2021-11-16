ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Takes Aim at 'Extremely Harmful' Crypto Mining Once Again

The Independent

China has a missile that was previously thought impossible, report claims

China has tested a weapon that was previously thought impossible, according to a new report.The hypersonic weapon test saw the country fire a missile from another spacecraft that was already flying at least five times the speed of sound, the report claimed. Such technology was previously thought impossible and US experts are unsure how China was able to actually conduct the test, it said.Though the test happened in July, and was reported closer to the time, the nature of the breakthrough was first revealed in a new report from the Financial Times. The paper reported that experts have been poring...
AFP

Chinese hypersonic test included pathbreaking 2nd missile launch: reports

China's test of a globe-circling hypersonic weapon in July included the unprecedented launch of a separate missile from the ultra-high-speed vehicle, according to the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal. The test showed China's development of its strategic, nuclear-capable weapons as more advanced than any had thought, surprising Pentagon officials, the two newspapers said. Neither the United States nor Russia has demonstrated the same ability, which requires launching a missile from a parent vehicle traveling five times the speed of sound. The Financial Times, which first reported the test over the weekend, said US military experts are trying to understand how China mastered the technology, which puts them in advance of rivals in the hypersonic arms race.
slashdot.org

El Salvador Plans 'Bitcoin City' Powered by a Volcano, Financed by Bitcoin Bonds

"In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside 'Bitcoin City' at the base of a volcano..." reports the Associated Press. "A bond offering would happen in 2022 entirely in Bitcoin, Bukele said, wearing his signature backwards baseball cap. And 60...
Metro International

U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – Governments from some of the world’s biggest economies said they were looking into releasing oil from their strategic reserves, after a rare U.S. request for a coordinated move to cool global energy prices ahead of a meeting of major oil-producing nations. The Biden administration has asked https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17...
bitcoin.com

China Targets Crypto Mining at State-Owned Enterprises, Threatens Punitive Measures

Authorities in China are continuing to crack down on activities linked to cryptocurrencies which they consider illegal. The country’s top economic planning body has clearly indicated it intends to go after large-scale cryptocurrency mining taking place at government-operated industrial facilities. State Firms Mining Crypto in China to Face Higher Electricity...
Fortune

China already banned crypto mining. Now it’s cracking down on any holdouts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, China's government outlined a new phase in its bid to eliminate crypto mining operations from the country. Crypto mining is an "extremely harmful" industry that jeopardizes China's pursuit of carbon neutrality, Meng Wei, spokesperson for China's National Development and Reform Commission, a macroeconomic planning agency, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
cryptonews.com

Impact of China’s Ban Minimal Again, Crypto Can’t Be Killed

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. China has been infamous for its stance on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and, more recently, even technology in general. In addition to the crackdown on cryptocurrencies, the Chinese government has been executing a crackdown on the biggest technology companies in the country like AntGroup, Tencent, etc.
etftrends.com

Crypto Mining for Digital Gold is Turning Green

Originally published by Alerian on October 14, 2021 in the Thematic Times. In an earlier note, Alerian addressed the blockchain and cryptocurrency market as a longer-term play due to its connection with the digitalization of the economy. But investors may wonder how appropriate the industry is for the long-term given environmental sustainability concerns. These concerns are particularly relevant to cryptocurrency miners who have received negative press attention for using electricity 24 hours a day to run vast facilities with large-scale computer systems. Since the industry is relatively new, multi-page sustainability reports for these companies are not as readily available as other public corporations, which may add to the negative perception. There are some misconceptions regarding electricity usage, however, and early signs show that most mining companies have taken steps to move toward renewable energy and become more environmentally friendly.
naturalgasworld.com

The gas market is once again rife with bullish signals

Following a number of uneasy weeks at elevated prices, the gas market is once again rife with bullish signals. In Europe, the suspension of Nord Stream 2’s certification process has let bullish momentum take hold again, resulting in higher TTF prices due to the evaporating expectations of any supply relief through this pipeline during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Crypto Mining Crackdown Is Essential for Meeting Green Targets, NDRC Says

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- China’s clamp down on cryptocurrency mining is of great significance for advancing energy conservation, achieving carbon neutral goals as scheduled and optimizing industrial structure, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission said today. The NDRC will implement a thorough crackdown on Bitcoin mining...
investing.com

China dismisses ex-official for encouraging crypto mining & corruption

China’s anti-corruption watchdog announced on Saturday that the Communist Party of China has expelled Xiao Yi from the party. The former vice-chairman of the Jiangxi provincial committee of the people’s political consultative conference was removed from office on grounds of “serious violations of discipline and law.”. It was discovered that...
theedgemarkets.com

China warns state firms against crypto mining, mulls punitive steps

(Nov 16): China is warning its own state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to get out of cryptocurrency mining and is considering imposing punitive measures in the form of higher power prices on companies that continue to defy a government ban as Bitcoin trades near record highs. The National Development and Reform Commission...
cryptoslate.com

China expels party official for supporting crypto mining firm

China has again demonstrated its anti-crypto position by relieving one of its officials from his position because he violated the country’s policies on digital assets. China sacks official for supporting “crypto mining”. According to the South China Morning Post, Xiao Yi, who is a top government official in the Jiangxi...
cryptopolitan.com

Russian state Duma aims to tackle mining regulation

Russian state Duma forms group to tackle mining regulations. The draft bill will be submitted to the body for sign off. Russia is now one of the biggest Bitcoin hashrate contributors. The mainstream adoption of crypto by all and sundry is pushing most countries worldwide to regulate the sphere in...
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
