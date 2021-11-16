Pfizer asks US regulators to authorize COVID-19 pill that reduces deaths, hospitalizations

Ukraine, with one of Europe's lowest vaccination rates and an underfunded medical system, is continuing to struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. After setting nearly daily new records for coronavirus infections and deaths earlier this month, many hospitals continue to run at near full capacity. Four coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac - but only 21% of its 41 million people are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, various opinion polls indicate that between a quarter to half of the population of Ukraine may not plan to get vaccinated.
Comments / 0