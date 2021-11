When two clients received an ominous letter from the IRS last July, Gerry Barrasso, their financial advisor, urged the married couple to calm down. The missive said that the New York City pair owed an additional $271,346 in tax, including a $54,269 penalty and $11,423 in interest, on their sale of nearly a dozen Vanguard mutual funds in 2019. There was one problem: Barrasso’s clients in fact owed maybe 4% of that amount, or around $12,000. Their brokerage statement from Vanguard, a copy of which the tax agency had, proved it.

