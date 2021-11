The U.S. Department of Energy has announced more than $6.6 million in funding to create an electric vehicle charging network for tribes in the Midwest. The money was awarded to Native Sun Community Power Development, an Indigenous-owned nonprofit based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Standing Rock Renewable Energy Power Authority, a public power corporation created by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe along the border of North and South Dakota. The funds will be used to purchase vehicles, install more than 120 charging stations, and pay for 52 outreach events over the next three years to educate and encourage the adoption of EVs by Indigenous communities.

