Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his “Build Back Better” legislation to be passed within a week’s time.

“I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we’ll get it passed within a week,” Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.

The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy. (Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

