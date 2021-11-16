ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Pascoag man pleads guilty to child porn charges

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pascoag man arrested twice on child pornography charges, the second time while he was awaiting trial for the first incident, has pleaded guilty.

Jacob Munroe, 23, faces up to 20 years in prison for both crimes, according to Acting United States Attorney Richard Myrus.

Prosecutors said Munroe was first arrested in June 2019 when illicit images were found on his cellphone.

While out on an unsecured bond, Munroe was arrested again, this time by R.I. State Police, when it was determined that he had downloaded images depicting child pornography.

Munroe is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

City
Burrillville, RI
Burrillville, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Pascoag, RI
