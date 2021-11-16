ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta City Council takes first vote on charter amendment to create affordable housing

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
Adair Court is a new mixed-income senior housing development in Adair Park. (Photo courtesy Atlanta BeltLine/The Sintoses)

The Atlanta City Council took the first of two required votes at Monday’s meeting to amend the city charter to provide funding for affordable housing.

The legislation, which would create the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” requires two adoptions since it amends the city’s charter.

The ordinance will direct two percent of the general fund for building and preserving affordable housing over a three-year period starting in 2022.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to create or preserve 20,000 affordable by 2026, as well as investing $1 billion in public, private, and philanthropic sources in aid of that goal.

Last year, the council authorized a $100 million housing opportunity bond that will build or preserve 3,500 affordable housing units.

Other items approved Monday include the Child Savings Account Program legislation championed by Mayor Bottoms will support and serve Atlanta kindergartners from low-income households through a partnership with Atlanta Public Schools (APS).

The program will provide qualifying kindergartners with a one-time deposit of $50 in a savings account reserved for expenses related to education. All recipients or their school must meet the program’s family income and equity-focused criteria.

With approval of this resolution, the City will donate $2 million to local nonprofit organization, Operation HOPE to establish the program. Operation HOPE will work with a nationally reputable financial institution to establish the savings accounts.

Also approved was the Mayors Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which aims to serve 300 Atlanta residents who are at least 18 years old and live below 200% of the federal poverty line.

Participants will receive $500 per month in guaranteed income during the 12-month pilot period.  The resolution passed by the city council authorize the city to donate $2 million to the nonprofit Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch the pilot program.

Urban League will also receive a donation of $500,000 from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income to support the program.

Items introduced to be considered in committee include:

•  A resolution authorizing the sale of the Centennial Parking Deck and the Philips surface lot by the City of Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority and the construction of certain improvements to John A. White Park by Spring Street.

• An ordinance authorizing the chief financial officer to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $6 million by transferring funds from the uncommitted fund balance to support the emergency demolition and reconstruction of Cheshire Bridge Road due to the natural gas fire.

• A resolution to extend the District 3 Blight-free Advisory Board for a period of 12 months effective from Dec. 1, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2022.

• An ordinance to waive certain provisions of Chapter 10 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances requiring certain restaurants or other licensed establishments to submit a statement regarding gross food sales from a certified public accountant during the alcohol license renewal process such that the statements will not be required during the 2022 renewal process.

• A resolution recommending the Aviation General Manager, on behalf of the Department of Aviation, establish a temporary process to issue daily escort badges to concession employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The post Atlanta City Council takes first vote on charter amendment to create affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Parkside Shops redevelopment moves forward

A plan to remake Parkside Shops in Sandy Springs is moving forward.  The Sandy Springs Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the project, which would redevelop a portion of the shopping center. Jamestown, the developer that owns Parkside Shops, first revealed plans back in August.  Jamestown is now looking to rezone the property to […] The post Parkside Shops redevelopment moves forward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Filling In: Two big projects set to bring offices, apartments, retail to Eastside Trail

It was only a matter of time before the remaining open parcels of land along the Atlanta BeltLine’s buzzy Eastside Trail began to fill in. Two big developments just steps from each other are set to see a massive expansion of StudioPlex with offices, apartments, retail, and restaurants. Portman Holdings recently went back to the […] The post Filling In: Two big projects set to bring offices, apartments, retail to Eastside Trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Robb Pitts is watching budgets and high school basketball

Robb Pitts cultivated a reputation for keeping close watch over budgetary and financial matters while serving two decades on the Atlanta City Council and has continued that work as a member of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, which he now chairs. He’s championed such things as adding new revenue streams for government and tax […] The post Robb Pitts is watching budgets and high school basketball appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody mayor shares safety concerns for new elementary school

The mayor of Dunwoody shared safety concerns about a new elementary school planned for Chamblee Dunwoody Road during a Nov. 15 DeKalb County School Board meeting.  During the meeting, the school district approved a $31,050,000 contract with Evergreen Construction for the construction of the new Chamblee Dunwoody Elementary School at 4680 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. In […] The post Dunwoody mayor shares safety concerns for new elementary school appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs city manager resigns

Update, Nov. 17: Sandy Springs City Council appointed Dave Wells as interim city manager after accepting the resignation of Andrea Surratt from the position during its Nov. 16 meeting. Wells has served as deputy city manager since his promotion to that position in March 2020. “I’m sure everybody knows by now that our city manager […] The post Sandy Springs city manager resigns appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Ansley Park, Chattahoochee Brick Co. make new ‘Places in Peril’ list

The Ansley Park neighborhood and the property once the site of the notorious Chattahoochee Brick Company have both been listed on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s “10 Places in Peril” for 2022. “Places in Peril” is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes […] The post Ansley Park, Chattahoochee Brick Co. make new ‘Places in Peril’ list appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

UPDATE: ACLU doubtful over Brookhaven police drone program

The Brookhaven Police Department has begun a new drone program it says will increase community safety, but a national civil liberties organization remains skeptical.  The Brookhaven City Council approved the department’s Drone First Responder program in October of 2020. Police say the program is modeled after a similar drone program in Chula Vista, Calif., which […] The post UPDATE: ACLU doubtful over Brookhaven police drone program appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Firefighters, police expected to get $1,000 pay boost

Sandy Springs police and firefighters will get a $1,000 pay boost through a state grant. During its Nov. 16 work session, the City Council approved applying for the $1,000 one-time pay supplement for full-time law enforcement officers, EMS personnel and firefighters. The city estimated 151 employees are eligible for the payments. The city would receive […] The post Firefighters, police expected to get $1,000 pay boost appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
#Affordable Housing#Atlanta Beltline#Adair Court#The Atlanta City Council#Atlanta Public Schools
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Report: Sweet Auburn district has lost 47% of its historic buildings

The National Park Service (NPS) has released a study to help guide future preservation of the Sweet Auburn National Historic Landmark (NHL) District after discovering that the community has lost many of its important buildings. The Integrity and Condition Assessment conducted by New South Associates Inc. on behalf of NPS found that Sweet Auburn has lost […] The post Report: Sweet Auburn district has lost 47% of its historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven chamber honors Councilmember Joe Gebbia

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce on Thursday honored District 4 City Councilmember Joe Gebbia. A luncheon was held to celebrate his service to the city and chamber. Watch it here. “All of the successes that Brookhaven has, every one of them, can come back to Joe Gebbia,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Joe led the […] The post Brookhaven chamber honors Councilmember Joe Gebbia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs task force proposes ways to reach more residents

The Sandy Springs Diversity and Inclusion Task Force is considering ways to better communicate with residents. Rabbi Joshua Heller, chair of the communications subcommittee, outlined methods to reach marginalized community members during the task force’s Nov. 9 meeting. The overall goal: Remove barriers preventing members of any race, ethnicity or marginalized community from connecting with […] The post Sandy Springs task force proposes ways to reach more residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to submit transportation projects for federal funding

Dunwoody will consider applying for federal funding for projects that involve improvements along Winters Chapel Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The Atlanta Regional Commission, a regional planning agency, has started accepting project proposals for federal funding as part of its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). According to the ARC’s website, the TIP allocates federal funds for […] The post Dunwoody to submit transportation projects for federal funding appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton County Schools handing out raises, bonuses and retention payments

Employees at all levels for Fulton County Schools will get raises, one-time payments or retention dollars in a mid-year budget change approved by the school board on Nov. 9. Fulton County Schools will increase pay by 2.3 percent for eligible employees and raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour. The school board also authorized […] The post Fulton County Schools handing out raises, bonuses and retention payments appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs proposes code changes to spur North End redevelopment

Sandy Springs residents who attended an open house on Nov. 4 got a first look at proposals to change the city’s zoning and building codes via text amendment intended to spur redevelopment limited to three North End shopping centers. The Lost Corner Preserve was the site where city staff showed displays illustrating how developers might […] The post Sandy Springs proposes code changes to spur North End redevelopment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody approves Perimeter Mall entertainment district

The Dunwoody City Council has approved an ordinance that would make certain parts of the Perimeter Mall area open-container.  The Perimeter Entertainment District, which would allow for people to take alcoholic beverages from one area of the property to another, would cover the entirety of Perimeter Mall, along with an adjacent hotel and corporate office […] The post Dunwoody approves Perimeter Mall entertainment district appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to embark on study of Perimeter Center

The Dunwoody City Council has hired an architectural firm to study what future development and economic growth could look like at Perimeter Center.  Dunwoody, along with the Perimeter Improvement Districts (PCIDs), received a $120,000 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) earlier this year, said Economic Development Director Michael Starling at […] The post Dunwoody to embark on study of Perimeter Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Construction starts on Dunwoody’s $2B High Street project

Construction has kicked off on Dunwoody’s long-planned High Street, a project that aims to bring more walkable, urban development around Perimeter Mall. GID Development Group, the project developer, announced Thursday it has started the $2 billion mixed-use project. It will span 10 blocks at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The first […] The post Construction starts on Dunwoody’s $2B High Street project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb schools master plan draft to be available in December

A draft of the DeKalb County School District’s plan for better school facilities is expected to be available in December.  The Comprehensive Master Plan process began in August of 2020 as an effort to update school buildings and prevent overcrowding. The school district held public meetings about the creation of the master plan earlier this […] The post DeKalb schools master plan draft to be available in December appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Runoff early voting set for Nov. 17-24 in Fulton and DeKalb

Fulton and DeKalb counties certified the Nov. 2 election results today and set the dates for early voting in the Nov. 30 runoff. Both counties will have an eight-day early voting window from Nov. 17-24. Fulton and DeKalb residents who live in the City of Atlanta will have early voting hours from 9 a.m. to […] The post Runoff early voting set for Nov. 17-24 in Fulton and DeKalb appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Bottoms lifts Atlanta’s indoor mask mandate

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on social media Monday night that she has lifted the indoor mask mandate and that Atlanta is “officially in the Green Zone” for COVID-19. Bottoms re-instituted the mask mandate in July for private businesses and restaurants as the delta variant began to surge. While the mandate is lifted for businesses, […] The post Mayor Bottoms lifts Atlanta’s indoor mask mandate appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

