Local deer hunters are reminded of a new regulation this year that is for the Opening Weekend of the Firearm Deer Season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says sampling for chronic wasting disease (CWD) will be required this year for hunters who harvest deer in any of the 34 counties of the CWD Management Zone on the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season. During mandatory sampling, harvested deer (or the head) must be taken to an MDC CWD mandatory sampling station on the day of harvest.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO