One of the biggest disappointments of the season this year from the Miami Dolphins has been the regression of their defense. Last year, the Dolphins were a top-five defense, and they also led the league in turnovers and 3rd down defense, as well as one of the tops in points allowed. The Dolphins are ranked the opposite this year, but they are starting to come on in the last month, highlighted by their dominating performance against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO