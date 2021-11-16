Seattle Mariners finalize 2022 coaching staff

Howdy M’s fans! So, a little bit of back story, the boys over at Royals Review run a simulation every offseason, gathering together 30 site writers and baseball fans to act as mock GMs for each respective team and play out the offseason over the course of 3-ish days. This year’s session was November 7-9 (IRL stuff kept me from posting this sooner), and I took up the role as M’s GM. All the rules and such can be found here - https://www.royalsreview.com/2021/11/7/22768443/the-2020-sb-nation-off-season-simulation-official-thread - but basically the gist of the sim is "try to be realistic if at all possible, knowing things will not quite end up that way". My plan going in was simple – turn the M’s into contenders, now. I had a lot of payroll to work with (I used the M’s 2018/19 budgets as the absolute limit I could work with, while trying to stay at least somewhat below that), and was willing to move from the farm system for the right upgrades, but preferred to deal in cash more often than not. Main shopping list, in no particular order: 2 starting INFs, a backup INF who could start, a proper CF, at least 2 SPs (one being a front end guy), and a starting C.

