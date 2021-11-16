ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Seattle Mariners finalize 2022 coaching staff

By John Trupin
Lookout Landing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Seattle Mariners announced their 2022 big league coaching staff, led by their recently extended Manager Scott Servais. Just four changes were made, with only two departures. Seattle adds three “new” names to their big league staff, internal promotions or additions all. Andy McKay is the most...

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Seattle Mariners looking at Trevor Story for second base

The Seattle Mariners have made it clear that they have their shortstop of the present and future. General manager Jerry Dipoto stated that J.P. Crawford will be the Mariners’ shortstop, not just in 2022, but moving forward as well. Their interest in the shortstop market would involve those players moving to second base to accommodate Crawford, leaving one to speculate that they are targeting Marcus Semien in free agency.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/21: Carlos Correa, Manny Pina, and Luis Rojas

The Mariners have released minor league players Jack Anderson and Igor Januario. Scott Servias has announced his 2022 coaching staff with many new faces and additional returners. Hitting coach Tim Laker has declined his option to return with the team while Kristopher Negron has joined the major league team as their new first base coach.
MLB
FanSided

3 moves for the Seattle Mariners this offseason

The Seattle Mariners were one of the biggest surprises in the majors last season. They have no intention of fading away in the coming years. At best, the Mariners were projected to finish a distant third in the AL West. Their future appeared to be bright, but they were still clearly in the rebuilding process. Once the youngsters got to the majors and found their footing, then it would be time for the Mariners to contend. Instead, they won 90 games and were in contention for a playoff berth until literally the final day of the regular season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Sandberg
Person
Andy Mckay
Person
Manny Acta
Person
Scott Servais
The Southern

Could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It took only the mention of the position and the number of exceptional shortstops available this offseason for Seattle Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto, an interested party, to widen his eyes Tuesday and describe the quantity and quality of the free-agent class. “It’s vast,” Seattle’s president of baseball...
MLB
FanSided

3 destinations for former Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager

One of the hottest free-agents on the market this off-season will be former Seattle Mariners third-baseman Kyle Seager. On October 7th, 2021, it was uncertain whether or not Kyle Seager would be walking off the field for the last time as a Seattle Mariners‘ infielder. After an expressive 1-0 victory the previous day against the Texas Rangers, Seattle would follow it up with a 4-3 loss to Texas and watch their playoff hopes slip right through their hands.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Can the Mariners spend their way to success?

It’s been three years since the Mariners decided to blow up the core that had kept them in contention through 2016, 2017, and 2018. After a horrific collapse in the midst of a 2018 season that had looked so promising, the Mariners got rid of almost everyone they could. Robinson...
MLB
Lookout Landing

2021-22 SB Nation Offseason Sim, Mariners edition

Howdy M’s fans! So, a little bit of back story, the boys over at Royals Review run a simulation every offseason, gathering together 30 site writers and baseball fans to act as mock GMs for each respective team and play out the offseason over the course of 3-ish days. This year’s session was November 7-9 (IRL stuff kept me from posting this sooner), and I took up the role as M’s GM. All the rules and such can be found here - https://www.royalsreview.com/2021/11/7/22768443/the-2020-sb-nation-off-season-simulation-official-thread - but basically the gist of the sim is "try to be realistic if at all possible, knowing things will not quite end up that way". My plan going in was simple – turn the M’s into contenders, now. I had a lot of payroll to work with (I used the M’s 2018/19 budgets as the absolute limit I could work with, while trying to stay at least somewhat below that), and was willing to move from the farm system for the right upgrades, but preferred to deal in cash more often than not. Main shopping list, in no particular order: 2 starting INFs, a backup INF who could start, a proper CF, at least 2 SPs (one being a front end guy), and a starting C.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#Baseball Development#Major League Coach#Sacramento City College#Toro Graveman#Bench Coach
sodomojo.com

Seattle Mariners Should Pursue James Paxton in Free Agency Again

Many years ago, back in the dark times under the leadership of Jack Zduriencik. There were three young pitchers emerging from the minor league depths. They became “The Big Three”, they were meant to come up and join the already established Felix Hernandez, but that dream never happened. One by one they got injured or traded till the last one standing was James Paxton.
MLB
ESPN

Ichiro Suzuki to be inducted into Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Aug. 27

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday. Suzuki will be honored on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces the Cleveland Guardians. "Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the...
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners Should Trade For the Chicago Cubs Nick Madrigal

The Mariners need to find some help at second base. Some people want them to go sign Marcus Semiem, while others think Chris Taylor would be the best option. But on the other hand, they may try and trade for a guy like Ketel Marte or Gio Urshela. Trading is what Jerry Dipoto likes to do. Knowing that, the Mariners should make some moves and start looking at the option of trading for Nick Madrigal from the Cubs.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners Free Agency Targets: Javier Baez

The Seattle Mariners have a large hole at second base to fill this offseason, and it has been considered one of the most important places to upgrade this winter. The Mariners have been linked to Marcus Semien, and have also been rumored to be in on some of the other big name shortstops to play second base. One of those players who has experience playing both second base and shortstop is the supremely talented Javier Baez.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Mariners eyeing several Oakland A’s players

We all know what is coming. The Oakland A’s impending teardown has been written about so much that it is the baseball version of beating a dead horse. However, almost every day, there are new rumors about teams being interested in various players on the A’s roster. The Seattle Mariners...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners add three players to 40-man roster to protect them from 2021 Rule 5 Draft

The Mariners announced today that they have added three players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Added to the roster are:. I wrote up a primer on the Rule 5 Draft and the decisions facing the Mariners organization a while ago, which you can find here. Definitely give it a read if you’re not familiar with the Rule 5 Draft process, because it is a little bit of a weird one.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/21: Seiya Suzuki, Pedro Severino, and Jose Quintana

Mitch Haniger details his impressive comeback season and how impactful it was to be back in the clubhouse and on the field with his teammates. Mariners great Mike Cameron has graciously transferred #44 to Julio Rodriguez as his big league number. Around the league... The Mariners are reportedly one of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Where will Robbie Ray land in free agency? Breaking down best fits for 2021 AL Cy Young winner

On Wednesday, erstwhile Toronto Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray was named the 2021 American League Cy Young award winner. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes -- Yankees ace Gerrit Cole received the other -- after leading the Junior Circuit in innings (193 1/3), ERA (2.84), ERA+ (154), WHIP (1.05), strikeouts (248), and WAR (6.7). A deserving Cy Young, through and through.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy