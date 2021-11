Packers Twitter was lost in the drama of the same old story for the past few days. A (former) all-pro was released or demanded a trade and his agent used the Packers as leverage to get more money out of the actual destination. In this case, Odell Beckham was able to glean a possible $4.25 million contract from the Rams. We don’t know exactly how much interest the Packers had in Beckham, but we do know the roster is good enough for a Packers super bowl already.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO