ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AMC Entertainment Stock Breaks Bullish Again: Is Shib Or Doge To Thank Or This New Trading Tactic?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced the theater chain would begin accepting Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option within the next 60-120 days, which will even the payment playing field with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) enthusiasts who will be able to pay for tickets...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Benzinga

Read Why Wells Fargo Prefers To Be An Aggressive Buyer Of Disney

Based on his deep-dive analysis, the analyst believes the slowing content machine was the culprit. His cohort analysis of organic core net adds supports subscribers' reaccelerating with content amortization increasing. Disney+ is now at a $150 billion discount to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) based on his deconstruction, so he would be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Day Trading#Stock Price#Hodl Amc#Moass#U Criand#Apes
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Candidates For The Week: AGC SPAC Rejoins, Digital Ally, Tattooed Chef Join Leaderboard

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging - Read Why

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $40, down from $41, implying a 5% upside. The analyst cited valuation for the downgrade with the shares up 51% since the start of Q4. Daoud said Blink remained well placed...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7. In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian. “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why These Chilean Stocks All Popped Today

Shares of Chilean stocks were hopping Monday morning, with electric utility Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) up by 11.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and banks Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) up by 11.4% and 15.9%, respectively. You can credit the voters of Chile for that. So what. As...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap. Looking at options history for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.16% with bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Salesforce Stock Long Term

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Atlantic Equities analyst Peter Sazel assumed coverage on Salesforce with an Overweight rating and a price target of $360. The analyst cited Salesforce's ecosystem of app developers and third-party software...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable First Capital Insider Makes $135K Buy

Dana Huber, Insider at First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP), made a large insider buy on November 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Huber purchased 3,245 shares of First Capital at at prices ranging from $41.70 to $42.40. The total transaction amounted to $137,473.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 14.77% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 16.3 million shares is 58149.85% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy