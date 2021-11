Just a few yards past the culvert where Larkin Run emerges, water is flowing so far that it has undercut one of the banks by more than a foot. Which is why the small York County stream is the latest to be added to the county’s stepped up stream restoration push. Like other Peninsula localities where former farms have over the past few decades sprouted houses, stores and parking lots, ...

YORK COUNTY, VA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO