Marijuana may be legal in New York State but there are more than 100 places where you won't be able to buy it. Recreational marijuana use became legal on March 31 in the state of New York. However, local officials have until the end of the year to opt-out of allowing retail sales in their cities, towns, or villages. Cazenovia was among the first to ban sales in the village and to date over 100 towns and villages have opted out of marijuana dispensaries and cannabis cafes.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO