A Garner-based homebuilder has made two big land purchases this month in Johnston County where it's planning hundreds of new homes. The first purchase from Gray Wolf Homes was for 112 acres in the Clayton/Cleveland area for over $1.2 million, according to a deed filed Nov. 12. The community is being called Stallings and will feature 169 single-family home lots, according to Gray Wolf President and CEO Wade Corbett. The land sits near another Gray Wolf community, Ashley Heights, which features 55 lots.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO