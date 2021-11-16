Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (“EV”) startup that has been compared to Tesla, recently went public in an IPO that is said to be the biggest for an American company since Facebook — and the biggest in the world this year. The California-based electric truck maker went public on Wednesday with its shares trading at $78 each, but by the end of its first day as a publicly-traded company, Rivian shares were trading at more than $100, giving the company a valuation of $88 billion. On Thursday, Rivian’s shares went up by 30%, pushing the company’s valuation to more than $100 billion and making the EV maker more valuable than General Motors or Ford, one of its most significant backers.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO