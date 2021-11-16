ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On His Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have much to say to the media following Sunday’s shocking loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady spoke for a little over a minute during his postgame press conference. It was evident that he was disappointed by the Buccaneers’ performance. During the...

