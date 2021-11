PROVO — A woman was rescued Sunday after spending around two hours stuck in mud at Provo Bay on Utah Lake. The woman, 19, went out on a boat with her father, but their boat got stuck in the mud around 5:30 p.m. The woman got out of the boat to try to get it out of the mud, and in the process, she got stuck as well, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

PROVO, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO