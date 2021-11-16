Boynton Police To Sponsor Gift Cards For Guns Event

No Questions Asked. Give A Gun. Get A Gift Card. Unloaded, Please.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you have a gun and would rather have a gift card, the Boynton Beach Police Department would like to help you out.

The PD sent us this advisory on Tuesday:

The Boynton Beach Police Department is providing community members another opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted functional firearms. The Gift Cards for Guns event will be held on Sat., Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ezell Hester Community Center, 1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.

No questions will be asked, and no ID is required of anyone who disposes of a firearm at the event. The firearm must be unloaded with the safety engaged, and in a bag, box or case in the trunk of your car. No walk-ups will be permitted.

Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each functional firearm. Gift cards will not be distributed for BB/Pellet/Airsoft guns or non-functioning firearms. The gift cards will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of two gift cards per vehicle.

This event is intended for the general public, and commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for gift cards.

