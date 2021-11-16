ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Lynn Marie Lane 1952-2021

Lynn Marie Lane passed away on April 22, 2021, after a short illness. Born on June 28, 1952, in Stockton, Ca, she is the 2nd daughter of Delbert and Marjorie Jones. She spent all of her growing up years there, enjoying her young life. After leaving Stockton, Lynn spent time in Encinitas, Modesto, and the Merced area, before settling down in Atascadero, CA.

Lynn was an appreciator of art, music, food, animals, and humanity. She always put her wholehearted effort and love into these endeavors, which certainly made the world a better place. Lynn could also be quite adventurous, spending time water skiing, snow skiing, windsurfing, and always taking “A short hike” which, was never short. But as much as Lynn enjoyed taking part in all these activities, the most important thing to her was the people she did these things with.

As a radiological technician, Lynn touched so many people with her easy-going disposition, soft touch, and empathy. Scared people, people that might die. But Lynn always made them feel better, even if the only time she spent with them was for a short exam. Sometimes she met these people over and over throughout their treatment for serious illnesses. Many came back after their recovery to thank her. Some didn’t survive, but Lynn always remembered their names, their families, and their story.

The most distinguishing mark of Lynn, whether at work or play, was her laugh. You could hear it from far away, and you always knew that it was her. Everyone that knew Lynn will miss this special person, and that laugh, for the rest of their lives.

Lynn is survived by her siblings June Gentry, Janet Wolhart, Gail Eastburn, Amy Ming, her stepdaughter Nicole Vasquez and many nephews and nieces.

Special memories, stories, or condolences are welcomed and can be shared at reisfamilymortuary.net on the Lynn Lane tribute page. If you would like to make a donation in her name, you can find information about two of Lynn’s favorite philanthropic organizations at Feline Network of the Central Coast: Click Here, or Pacific Wildlife Care: Click Here

