ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Gift-shipping deadlines: US Postal Service reminds people to plan ahead for busy holiday season

By Caitlyn French
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a record-breaking year in 2020, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for what’s shaping up to be another busy holiday season this year. USPS is estimating that it will deliver more mail and packages to homes than any other shipper. USPS is forecasting its delivery at approximately 850 million...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Postal Service releases Christmas mailing deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service has released its 2021 Holiday Shipping Dates to ensure that holiday packages and cards get to their recipients on time. For delivery before Dec. 25 in the contiguous U.S., send mail on or before:. • Dec. 15 for USPS Retail Ground Services. • Dec. 17 for...
INDUSTRY
FOX59

United States Postal Service gearing up for holiday rush

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is getting ready for another busy holiday delivery season, and recent changes may impact how you approach getting your items delivered on time. Between online shopping, holiday cards, and mailing packages, the USPS keeps busy around the holiday. In 2020, the USPS says package delivery grew nearly 48%, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2021

In addition to the shipping of gifts from one family to another, online shopping is expected to exceed previous records, which also means...yep, more shipping. A word to the wise from the shipping experts: Ship Early. From the United States Postal Service:. It is expected that more holiday gifts and...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
coloradotimesrecorder.com

How to Make the Holidays Happier for the Postal Service

Last year’s holiday season was not exactly a merry one for the U.S. Postal Service. In the lead-up to Christmas, overwhelmed postal workers had to leave gifts sitting in sorting facilities for weeks. They delivered just 38 percent of greeting cards and other nonlocal first-class mail on time. What should...
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

UPS Store Prepares for Busy Holiday Shipping Season

Christmas is in 39 days and some people are already heading to the UPS store to make sure their gifts make it to their destinations in time for Christmas. Staff are working non-stop at the UP)S Store on Liberty Street. Since he's starting working there in 2007, Manager Christopher Fanzini...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Holiday Season#Priority Mail#The U S Postal Service#First Class Mail#Apo Fpo Dpo#Usps Retail Ground
Scranton Times

Postal Service processing plant in Scranton ready for holidays with new package sorter

SCRANTON — Gary Kausmeyer can’t wait to see what the latest addition to the U.S. Postal Service’s Scranton processing plant can do when push truly comes to shove. In 2020, the Postal Service endured a brutal holiday season, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving a dramatic increase in mail volume — particularly parcels — even as it created staffing issues for the agency.
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
hawaiinewsnow.com

Every day (even on holidays) these veterans deliver for the US Postal Service

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Veterans Day, post offices are closed. But the work behind the scenes keeps going to get ready for the busy holiday rush. That sense of duty is familiar to many of those with the U.S. Postal Service. The agency makes an extra effort to honor and recruit those with military service.
HONOLULU, HI
Dayton Daily News

Shipping deadlines released for 2021; shoppers urged to plan early

Get your packages sent early if you’re planning on shipping holiday gifts this season. FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have all released the last days they recommend you ship gifts and still have them delivered by Dec. 25 — essentially the same time frames in December as last year.
DAYTON, OH
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Planning ahead for holiday travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to the holidays has started! With Thanksgiving only 17 days away and Christmas 47 days away, travelers are gearing up for their end of the year trips. Whether you’re taking some time off for some much-needed rest and relaxation, or if you’re traveling to...
BISMARCK, ND
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy