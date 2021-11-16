Gift-shipping deadlines: US Postal Service reminds people to plan ahead for busy holiday season

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.

