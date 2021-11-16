SCAM ALERT: If you get a call from this number, hang up and call the police

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—Clendenin Police are warning citizens about a phone scam reported in the area.

Local businesses reported receiving phone calls from a man who identified himself as “Joe Booker” and claimed to be from a police department.

“Booker” then asked the businesses to donate funds to help with “Shop with a Cop” for local police departments. According to a Facebook post from Clendenin Police, some businesses described the caller as sounding “hostile” on the phone.

The phone number associated with this scam is believed to be 304-964-0945

Anyone who has received a phone call from “Booker” or has information about these phone calls is encouraged to call the Clendenin Police Department at (304) 548-4192 or contact Metro 911 Communications at (304) 348-8111.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.