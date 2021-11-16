ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

SCAM ALERT: If you get a call from this number, hang up and call the police

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poe8G_0cybN3G300

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—Clendenin Police are warning citizens about a phone scam reported in the area.

Local businesses reported receiving phone calls from a man who identified himself as “Joe Booker” and claimed to be from a police department.

“Booker” then asked the businesses to donate funds to help with “Shop with a Cop” for local police departments. According to a Facebook post from Clendenin Police, some businesses described the caller as sounding “hostile” on the phone.

The phone number associated with this scam is believed to be 304-964-0945

Anyone who has received a phone call from “Booker” or has information about these phone calls is encouraged to call the Clendenin Police Department at (304) 548-4192 or contact Metro 911 Communications at (304) 348-8111.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

GrandPad tablet helps keep seniors connected over holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The holidays can be a tough time for some senior citizens, but a father and son have created a tablet that’s helping seniors stay connected. It’s called GrandPad, and it’s gone a long way during the pandemic to assist seniors who are hearing or vision impaired. Crystal Bailey bought her 86-year-old […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clendenin, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire leaves local family displaced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cross Lanes officials are still on the scene of a major house fire that completely took over one family’s home. The family says they were awoken by what sounded like an explosion around 4 a.m. before they evacuated. The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the fire started on the back […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing teen

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing juvenile from Logan County. According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Donald “DJ” Copley, 16 of Ethel is missing. On Friday, deputies responded to Logan High School for a missing juvenile and spoke with DJ’s mother, Shelia Copley. His mother […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy