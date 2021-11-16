Time Out Stage presents Chris Rob

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Different Stages returns to live performances with Larissa Fasthorse’s (Sicangu Lakota Nation) The Thanksgiving Play. Ah, Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to bask in the bounty of the harvest, football, giant balloons - and a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists trip all over themselves to create a politically correct, yet historically accurate, yet dramatically revolutionary, yet accurately represented and responsibly cast Thanksgiving play for elementary schools.
