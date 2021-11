Composer Kris Bowers was the perfect fit to score Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” the story of how Richard Williams coached his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis greats. Bowers, whose sports-oriented work includes “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Kobe Bryant’s “Muse” and the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White,” worked on balancing where to have clear themes for Richard, Venus and Serena, finding a family theme and scoring for the tennis games. Since a lot of the tennis games that Venus plays in the film are without commentary, editor Pam Martin relied on Bowers to help support her cutting....

