Why have houses on Planet Earth when you can have a colony on Planet Mars? Elon Musk has found a buyer for the last remaining piece in his once-impressive real estate portfolio in his quest for interplanetary living. The Tesla and SpaceX boss wants to focus entirely on funding the Mars colony, which led him to sell all his houses; the last remaining house in California’s Bay Area is a historic (nearly a century old) estate listed for almost $32 million. The home is a sprawling 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, called Guignécourt. It sits on 47 acres with ten bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a library with leather walls, and a fireplace.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO