House Democrats planning 1,000 events to tout accomplishments

House Democrats are planning to hold 1,000 events throughout the country between now and the end of the year to tout their latest legislative accomplishments, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) announced on Tuesday.

Maloney, during a press conference from the Capitol, said he and his colleagues have discussed a new effort in which each member of the Democratic caucus will hold five events to explain what is in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Monday and how it will help the American people.

He also said members will outline the provisions of the party’s social spending and climate package, which is set to get a House vote later this week.

“There'll be 1,000 events between now and the end of the year describing why this work that we have now completed on the infrastructure bill and will soon complete on the Build Back Better Act will give people a better country, give them more breathing room for their families, and a future they can look forward to,” Maloney said.

“We are going to stick together, we are going to get it done, we are going to tell them we did it, and we are going to tell them who the other side is. And with those four parts of the strategy, we're going to tackle the toughest problems that face the American people, and we want people to know what we're doing,” he added.

The DCCC chairman emphasized that the bill President Biden signed Monday is “not a Democratic win” but “a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will grow our economy and provide millions of good-paying jobs to our families.”

Democrats are looking to drum up support at home ahead of next year’s midterm elections, especially after the party underperformed in a series of off-year races earlier this month.

Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Republican Glenn Youngkin , and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) came close to losing his position as chief of the Garden State to Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a closer-than-expected election.

Maloney said the social spending package that the party is inching closer to passing represents “the most important investments in our families and in our people since the New Deal,” emphasizing that they will “get that done.”

“And together, that will form a record of results for the United States and all of our people that Democrats will be proud to share with our constituents and with those who have doubted whether this government can still work,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to the DCCC for more information on the new effort.