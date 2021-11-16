ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail traders are buying up EV stocks like Rivian and Lucid as Tesla slumps amid Elon Musk's share sales

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

Rivian.

Rivian

  • Retail traders have bought $378 million of shares in Rivian, Ford, and Lucid in the past week.
  • Tesla rival Rivian went public last week and has since doubled in value to about $150 billion.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about $8 billion worth of shares causing the stock to slump.

Retail traders are pouring into other electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla amid Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar share sale.

The retail crowd has purchased $378 million worth of shares in Rivian , Ford , and Lucid , in the past week — surpassing demand for Tesla — according to Bloomberg , which cited Vanda Research data.

Fidelity data shows Lucid and recently public Rivian were the top two purchased stocks among customers Tuesday. Tesla was the third, though its sell orders outnumber buys. Ford and blank-check company Gores Guggenheim, which is set to merge with EV maker Polestar, were also among the top 30 stock orders.

EV stocks have long caught the attention of retail traders, and several of them have gone public with a blank-check vehicle known as a SPAC — a move that further attracts the retail crowd.

Lately, though, Tesla has been caught up in controversy over Musk's $8 billion share sale and calls from the United Nations for billionaires to help end a global hunger crisis. The stock has dropped 15% since Nov. 4. Still, it has gained about 50% year-to-date.

Rivian, which went public last week at $78 per share, has scored a nearly $150 billion market capitalization and a spot as the No. 2 most valuable US auto maker after Tesla. In response to his competitor's high-flying IPO, Musk tweeted the " true test " for Rivian would be whether it can "achieve high production and breakeven cash flow."

Lucid, for its part, has also caught retail-trader attention. It went public in a blank-check merger just four months ago and has since soared past legacy automaker Ford with a market valuation of about $87 billion. It's still a far cry from Tesla's approximate $1 trillion valuation, though.

Ford, meanwhile, has been ramping up its EV production with new factories and now expects up to half of its global vehicle production to be EVs by 2030.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related
"Dogecoin" is the most-googled cryptocurrency in more US states than "bitcoin" and "ether" combined right now, partly thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement

Dogecoin was the most-googled in 23 states, including in Florida, Illinois and Michigan, according to financial advisor The Advisor Coach. The meme crypto's widespread popularity was partly down to Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has cheered the token on this year. Bitcoin came in second place, while ether was third,...
MARKETS
Astra Space soars 36% after its rocket successfully reached space, spurring a congrats from Elon Musk

Astra Space shares soared 36% early Monday after the company's rocket successfully reached orbit, prompting a congratulatory tweet from Elon Musk. The Alameda, California-based company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the US Space Force Friday night, according to a press release. Its 43-foot LV0007 rocket carried a test payload for the Space Force and achieved its orbit after 9 minutes at an altitude of 500 kilometers.
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Lucid and Rivian? 2 EV Stocks To Buy Now

Rivian and Lucid are alluring but have become quite expensive. Ford is investing heavily in EVs. Nio stock has come down from its peak, while the business has continued to move forward. Even after slipping on Wednesday and Thursday, share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Ev#Rivian And Lucid#Rivian Retail#Bloomberg#Vanda Research#Fidelity#The United Nations
Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stocks Lucid and Rivian Jumped Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) climbed 17% and 4%, respectively, on Friday after a leading analyst highlighted the staggering growth potential of the electric vehicle (EV) market. So what. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He now sees the EV industry...
STOCKS
Wedbush raises Tesla's price target to among the highest on Wall Street, eyeing $1,400 for shares of the EV maker on the back of Biden's infrastructure bill

Wedbush Securities raised its price target for Tesla stock to among the highest on Wall Street. The analysts are optimistic about an imminent "green tidal wave" from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Wedbush is now eyeing $1,400 for shares of the electric vehicle maker, 27% higher than its earlier base case...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Tesla
Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya flags concerns about sky-high inflation and rampant money printing

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya aired concern about soaring inflation on Thursday, saying it has driven him to rethink his investments. Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive who runs the venture capital fund Social Capital, said in a letter posted on Twitter that "markets have been on a tear" and that "almost everything seems to be at all-time highs."
BUSINESS
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Lucid, Rivian shares take a breather after frenzied EV rally

(Reuters) – Shares of some high-flying electric vehicle makers retreated on Wednesday, putting brakes on a euphoric rally that has seen them surpass legacy automakers such as General Motors in market capitalization despite questions about their business models. Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc, the most heavily traded U.S....
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Extends Gains As Major Retailers Report; Lucid, Rivian Lead EV Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 200 points Tuesday afternoon, as Home Depot rallied but Walmart lagged. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6%, the Nasdaq gained 0.7% and the S&P 500 maintained a 0.6% advance in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 brought up the rear, defending a 0.2% gain. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Monday.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

