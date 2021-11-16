ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police seek tips in Uptown armed robbery

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in an armed robbery that happened in northeast Albuquerque. Crime Stoppers reports police responded to the area of Louisiana Blvd. and America’s Parkway near Uptown on Oct. 29, 2021.

Authorities say the victims were walking through a parking lot when a man approached them, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded their belongings. Crime Stoppers states that the unknown suspect “racked” the gun as the victims placed their belongings on the ground.

Crime Stoppers has provided an image of the suspect as well as a female who is possibly his girlfriend. A photo of a vehicle is also believed to belong to the couple.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. Any videos or photos can be submitted anonymously to p3tips.com/531 .

(images courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)
IN THIS ARTICLE
