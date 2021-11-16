Police seek tips in Uptown armed robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in an armed robbery that happened in northeast Albuquerque. Crime Stoppers reports police responded to the area of Louisiana Blvd. and America’s Parkway near Uptown on Oct. 29, 2021.
Authorities say the victims were walking through a parking lot when a man approached them, pulled out a black handgun, and demanded their belongings. Crime Stoppers states that the unknown suspect “racked” the gun as the victims placed their belongings on the ground.
Story continues below:
- COVID: Governor pushes for more vaccinations, boosters as state’s COVID cases continue increasing
- Crime: Albuquerque father who prostituted his children pleads guilty to more charges
- Albuquerque: ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 17 de Noviembre 2021
Crime Stoppers has provided an image of the suspect as well as a female who is possibly his girlfriend. A photo of a vehicle is also believed to belong to the couple.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. Any videos or photos can be submitted anonymously to p3tips.com/531 .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2