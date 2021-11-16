ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccines required for DCH employees

By WVUA 23 Digital Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDCH Health System employees are being required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their jobs. Staff were notified of the requirement Thursday via email. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services...

Comments / 18

Martha Lewis
5d ago

From what I understood, Biden is going to issue vaccine mandates for smaller businesses next. Then if you are on either Medicare or Medicaid he will go after us next. Something stinks with all these mandates, especially since flu mandates have never been issued except for health personnel. Flu has killed people in high numbers every year also.

17
Gina Calkins
5d ago

it's not a vaccine think about it all other vaccines have the virus that it's protecting you from in it none of the covid has anything related to covid in it

12
nick
5d ago

He says this is a statewide trend that he's noticed, and there's been a return and an increase of people coming to the hospital for other reasons, too."Of all the care we typically provide, so heart attacks, strokes, uncontrolled blood pressures, things that we would hospitalized patients for before, we're seeing increased volumes," Dr. Kooistra says. "And I don't know why."

6
