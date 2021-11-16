ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

By John Rosevear
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Canoo reported a narrower loss than expected, and said its first vehicle will go into production next fall.

What happened

Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ:GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected.

As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price.

So what

Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected. The company, which has no revenue, reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share), nearly all of it attributable to product development and administrative costs. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a larger loss, $0.44 per share.

But Canoo's earnings "beat" wasn't the real story. The big news is that the company now expects to begin production of its first vehicle, a battery-electric passenger van called the Lifestyle Vehicle, before the fourth quarter of 2022. That's sooner than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHn8R_0cybLfai00
Canoo's first product, an off-road-ready electric van called the Lifestyle Vehicle, will go into production before the fourth quarter of 2022. Image source: Canoo Holdings.

There was more good news: Canoo announced that it will build its headquarters and a research and development facility in Arkansas, and that it will add additional facilities near its under-construction factory in Oklahoma. Those sites weren't chosen because Canoo's executives liked the scenery: They come with about $100 million in incentives from economic-development authorities in the two states.

That's why the stock surged higher on Tuesday.

Now what

As you'd expect, Canoo is ramping up its capital expenditures as it completes its factory and prepares to begin production next year. It told electric vehicle investors to expect capex of between $60 million and $80 million in the fourth quarter, on top of the roughly $100 million it spent in the first nine months of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is This Pharma Stock a Buy?

Eli Lilly beat analysts' revenue estimates while falling just short of earnings estimates in the third quarter. The company is a highly solvent business with an interest coverage ratio of 19. The stock is a bit expensive, so investors should only nibble in the meantime. Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, billionaire investors are finding value in these well-known companies. For the past 20 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic rally in the benchmark S&P 500. Since losing more than a third of its value following the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the broad-based index has more than doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Axcelis Technologies is set to grow earnings per share by 436% since 2019. Confluent's addressable market is set to double to $90 billion by 2024. Cloudflare is the leader in edge development, recently outranking both Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. Investing in technology stocks involves making educated assumptions about the future....
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Most of the world's best growth stock opportunities involve new and necessary technologies. The pandemic and its fallout exposed some industrial shortcomings that are now creating previously unrecognized opportunities. This year's fiscal results for some companies do not yet reflect the post-pandemic potential. If you're like most investors, the biggest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

Undervalued stocks tend to be cheap for a reason. Pharma companies often have the strong cash flows necessary to pay dividends. Paying a healthy dividend doesn't guarantee that the dividend or the stock will grow. When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Affimed Stock Is On Fire Today

Shares of the German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) jumped by as much as 25% in premarket trading Monday morning. The biotech's stock is popping in early morning action today in response to overwhelmingly positive early-stage trial results for its lead product candidate, AFM13. Specifically, Affimed announced that an investigator-initiated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoo Holdings Stock#Goev#Thomson Reuters#The Lifestyle Vehicle
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Wix Stock Right Now

Wix has a durable and growing business with its website platform subscriptions. The company is investing heavily in e-commerce, business, and payments tools. The stock trades at a reasonable sales ratio given its margin profile. Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has been a disappointing performer for shareholders in 2021. The stock price is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why a Stock Market Crash Could Make You Richer

Historical data suggests that the S&P 500 currently trades at an extreme valuation. Putting cash to work during a market crash could make you richer. The Shiller PE Ratio -- a valuation metric that measures the price of the S&P 500 against cyclically adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years -- currently sits at 39, the second-highest multiple in history. When was the Shiller PE ratio higher? Right before the dot-com bubble burst in 1999.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Volta Stock a Buy?

Electric vehicle charging companies should benefit from the expected growth in EVs and the need for a robust charging infrastructure. Volta reported strong revenue growth in the latest quarter. Despite high revenue growths, EV charging companies are not making profits yet. There are more than 100 thousand publicly accessible electric...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Rivian has been soaring as a November IPO, but the $115 billion market cap may be too much, too soon. Jack in the Box and Cracker Barrel are two restaurant concepts reports quarterly results this week. There are reasons to be concerned for both of them. Rivian's valuation and the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
The Motley Fool

Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

The speculative nature of most cryptocurrencies doesn't mean there aren't opportunities. Some banks are winning market share by offering more customized, personalized services. This name is very much a growth stock, meaning income-seeking investors will want to look elsewhere. With nothing more than a passing glance, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) looks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks: Are They Right For You?

Apple's iPhone is used by over 115 million people. Coca-Cola is not only iconic, it's a Dividend King. Oil and gas prices drove Chevron's quarterly profit to an eight-year high. Considered by many to be one of the greatest investors of our time, Warren Buffett's company has made more than...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Underrated Growth Stocks That Could Be Better Buys Than Tesla

Agrify and Vuzix's operations are still in their early innings. Agrify grew its sales by 460% last quarter, and its efficient growing solutions have gotten lots of attention. Vuzix makes smart glasses that can provide value to various industries. Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has undoubtedly made many early investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Term

American Tower's earnings will be driven by mobile data growth. Prologis is a long-term inventory correction story. Realty Income is a dividend investor's dream. With the stock market trading near record highs, finding long-term buys at reasonable prices can be difficult, if only because the risk of overpaying is so high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Coupang’s customer service could be considered the best in the world. Global-E operates in a massive market, and its partnerships put it in an appealing position. E-commerce is undoubtedly an aspect of our world that will continue growing in importance over the next decade. Globally, there were $4.3 trillion of e-commerce sales in 2020, and for investors, there are numerous ways to play in this large market.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

Alibaba’s Q2 earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. It dramatically reduced its revenue guidance for the full year. Alibaba’s stock looks cheap, but that discount is justified. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock tumbled 11% on Nov. 18 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 29%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Dipped on Monday

Peloton stock is down 6% on Monday and down over 50% in the last month. The company reduced its subscriber and sales guidance for its upcoming fiscal year. Management also announced a common stock offering to raise capital. What happened. Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) took a tumble Monday morning, with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy