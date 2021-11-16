ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Loyola, Sodexo partner to start meal swipe bank

Loyola Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoyola and Sodexo partnered this year to launch the Swipe Out Hunger program on campus, a meal swipe bank for students without meal plans and for those experiencing food insecurity. During a year riddled with obstacles, college students are struggling with food insecurity at higher rates than before. Over...

loyolamaroon.com

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students start effort to donate unused meal swipes

USC students are planning an initiative to use extra student meal swipes to donate snack variety packs to local food banks across the South Los Angeles area. An Instagram post encouraged students to use their meal swipes at Fertitta Cafe from 12-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and bring purchased snacks to a tent outside of Popovich Hall. The account’s hope is to “give back to the community that welcomed us,” according to its Instagram bio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WETM 18 News

Food Bank of the Southern Tier is partnering with local agencies to provide supplementary holiday meals to its community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. food banks are facing new challenges of surging food prices and supply chain issues across the nation. As the holiday season approaches, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier isn’t slowing down. “Just like our grocery stores and our retailers in the community, sourcing food is a little bit more […]
ELMIRA, NY
Loyola Phoenix

Loyola’s Study Abroad Programs Start to Return to Normal

After three semesters of cancelled abroad programs and limited options for the fall, the spring 2022 abroad experience will be almost back to normal. Director of Loyola’s Study Abroad Programs Dr. Brian Johnson said he expects summer and fall 2022 programs to operate like pre-pandemic times. When the pandemic hit...
PHOENIX, IL
Loyola Maroon

Loyola systems complicate lives of trans community

Transgender and gender nonconforming students say that Loyola’s records system and lack of mandatory gender identity training for professors is harming them by allowing misgendering and dead name usage on campus. Some queer students said their deadnames— names assigned at birth that they no longer use— and incorrect pronouns are...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Food Insecure#Charity#Loyola#Swipe Out Hunger#Forbes
Parents Magazine

How to Start a Meal Train in Your Community

Last Winter, when Nadya Ramos got an email from a friend asking her to join a meal train for parents in their community who'd just had a baby, she was stumped. "I had no idea what a meal train was," says Ramos, a Honduran mom of a 3-year-old son in Phoenix. But when she found out it was a way to help others by signing up to provide a home-cooked meal, she couldn't say no. "I hadn't known the family for long, but I could empathize—new parenthood can be isolating."
ADVOCACY
Onward State

Donate Extra Meal Points To Students In Need Starting November 13

Penn State is once again partnering with Swipe Out Hunger this fall to benefit the university’s Student Emergency Fund, which provides aid to students in need. The fundraiser will run from November 13 to 21, syncing up with national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. In that span, students across all Penn State campuses will have the chance to donate $5, $10 or $15 of their meal points to Penn State’s Student Emergency Fund.
HOMELESS
bigrapidsnews.com

Lake-Osceola State Bank partners with FiveCAP for early literacy program

MANISTEE COUNTY — Developing early literacy skills is crucial to a young child’s development. Thanks to a contribution from Lake-Osceola State Bank, more children in the area will get to take part in an important program, through FiveCAP, Inc., which promotes reading. Lake-Osceola State Bank pledged a $5,000 annual contribution...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
mckinneyonline.com

Medical City Healthcare Donates 130,000 Meals to Food Banks

DALLAS — Thanks to the generosity of its healthcare heroes, Medical City Healthcare collected 28,000 pounds of food and donated $32,500 to North Texas food banks as a result of its second “Healthy Food for Healthier Tomorrows” food drive. The contributions to 13 food banks and pantries will provide more than 130,000 meals to hungry North Texas families.
DALLAS, TX
Kait 8

Community collects over 350,000 meals to help food bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all over Northeast Arkansas filled into the Kroger parking lot on South Caraway Road to try and help out people who might not know where their next meal is coming from. The annual Fill The Food Bank donation event happened Friday and many people...
JONESBORO, AR
On Common Ground News

Witherite Law Group, New Birth partner to provide over 1,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes

STONECREST, GA— Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church are joining together on Wednesday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 a.m., to provide meal boxes for needy Atlanta-area families this holiday season. The drive-through event will be held at New Birth’s Family Life Center parking lot, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest.
ATLANTA, GA
greenvillejournal.com

Project Host partners with Meals on Wheels of Greenville and Fluor to deliver meals to after school programs

Project Host announced Nov. 11 it has partnered with Meals on Wheels of Greenville and Fluor for its Cooking for Kids program. Through the program, Project Host works with after school programs in five area sites to supply hot dinners to 130 children living in food-insecure households in the Greenville area through the school week.
GREENVILLE, SC
Jambar

Swiping out hunger with SGA

Youngstown State University partnered with Swipe Out Hunger to create an emergency meal credit program for students struggling with food insecurities. The program began Wednesday, Nov. 17. Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit based in California, launched in 2010 and has paired with over 285 colleges and universities to end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS DFW

North Texas Food Bank Partnering For Thanksgiving Food Distribution At UNT Dallas

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas Food Bank is giving away thousands of meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the distributions will be split in two parts. On Friday morning, November 19, nearly 100 churches are distributing some 7,000 meals independently. Mitchell Ward, with the MWCares Foundation, is and working with The Big Good — a nonprofit focused on helping kids and families — to provide some of the food for distribution. Pastor Tommy Brown is with the Baptist Ministers Union and is helping to mobilize the faith community across the Metroplex to assist in distributing the food in North Texas. The public holiday food distribution event will take place on Nov. 20 at the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be enough food for 1500 families. Last year the Thanksgiving food distribution benefited more than 6000 families.
DALLAS, TX
Herald and News

Head Start partners to provide wellness checks for students

On Monday Nov. 15 Klamath Health Partnership team of Jonathan Neal, Janelle Neal and Winter Smith came to Klamath Family Head Start to provide Health Wellness Exams for Head Start children that may or may not have Medical Home. All children are asked to have physical and dental exams when...
EDUCATION

