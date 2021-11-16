Loyola, Sodexo partner to start meal swipe bank

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas Food Bank is giving away thousands of meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the distributions will be split in two parts. On Friday morning, November 19, nearly 100 churches are distributing some 7,000 meals independently. Mitchell Ward, with the MWCares Foundation, is and working with The Big Good — a nonprofit focused on helping kids and families — to provide some of the food for distribution. Pastor Tommy Brown is with the Baptist Ministers Union and is helping to mobilize the faith community across the Metroplex to assist in distributing the food in North Texas. The public holiday food distribution event will take place on Nov. 20 at the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be enough food for 1500 families. Last year the Thanksgiving food distribution benefited more than 6000 families.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO