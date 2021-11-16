ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Down Revival Greenlit by Starz

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz (start your free trial) today announced the greenlight of a Party Down revival. The cult comedy hit will return with six new episodes. The series will be executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan...

Primetimer

Starz orders Party Down revival: Lizzy Caplan is the only original cast member not returning

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have closed deals to return for the new season for a six-episode third season revival of the L.A. catering team comedy that ran for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. "The formal green light follows lengthy negotiations with the cast, which recently were completed," according to Deadline, which adds that Caplan's busy schedule "could not accommodate Party Down’s 2022 production start, believed to be in mid-January." Caplan recently signed on to star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. Party Down creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge will return to oversee the show. Enbom will serve as showrunner. Thomas said in March that a 2019 reunion led to the Party Down revival. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
UPI News

Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday the cable network has greenlit a Party Down revival. The original cast and crew are confirmed to return for six episodes. Adam Scott joins creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom and Dan Etheridge as executive producers. Enbom will be showrunner. Scott returns...
Vulture

Party Down is Back, You’re Welcome!

Look, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival 2019 where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie in 2019, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.” Show creator Rob Thomas also cited the Vulture reunion as the inspiration to revive the sitcom in a development announcement back in March 2021.
digitalspy.com

True Blood and Party Down star's next TV series revealed

True Blood and Party Down star Lizzy Caplan is set to take on an iconic role in her new TV series, which is an adaptation of psychological thriller movie Fatal Attraction. Variety reports that Caplan will star in the series as Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with her married lover after having a brief affair. The role was made famous by Glenn Close in the movie version, who picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alex.
brooklynvegan.com

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
Gamespot

Party Down Revival Coming From Original Creators

The short-lived and widely-loved sitcom Party Down, which ran for two seasons on Starz in 2009 and 2010, has officially been ordered for a revival season at that network according to Variety. In March this year, there was talk of the show potentially coming back--now it is a sure thing.
Vulture

Lizzy Caplan Will Not Party Down Due to Overlap With Fleishman Isin Trouble

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?
The Dad

Tip Your Waiter: ‘Party Down’ Is Coming Back

Party Down is for the comedy nerds. Originally aired for a mere two seasons on the little-known Starz network back in 2009 and 2010, Party Down starred a deep bench of hilarious actors playing Hollywood wannabes paying their bills by working at a catering service. It’s coming back to Starz for a 6-episode run, and almost everyone is returning.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
New Haven Register

Starz Names Kathryn Busby President of Original Programming

“Kathryn is an incredible well-seasoned executive who has a long-running track record of developing series with unique voices,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “We are excited to welcome her to the STARZ team where I know she’ll be instrumental in furthering the company’s commitment to deliver programming for women and underrepresented audiences.”
vitalthrills.com

vitalthrills.com

Variety

vitalthrills.com

vitalthrills.com

Variety

Popculture

editorials24.com

