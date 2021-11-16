Party Down Revival Greenlit by Starz

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO