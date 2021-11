BRADENTON, Fla. — Four environmental groups have put the city of Bradenton on notice that they plan to sue if nothing is done to stop sewage discharges into area waterways. Suncoast Waterkeeper, Our Children’s Earth Foundation, ManaSota-88, and Tampa Bay Waterkeeper say that in the last four years, more than 160 million gallons of raw and partially treated sewage was dumped into the Manatee River by the city's treatment plant.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO