Chaotic may be the only appropriate way to describe the final seconds of No. 13 Baylor's 27-14 upset of No. 8 Oklahoma Saturday at McLane Stadium. After Baylor fans rushed the field thinking the game had concluded when there was, in fact, still several seconds remaining on the game clock, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda elected to send out the field goal unit for a walk-off field attempt after the field was cleared and order was restored. And with Baylor already leading 24-14, many questioned why the Bears felt the need to tack on three extra points, as they successfully did, when the outcome was already out of question.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO