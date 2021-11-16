ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Mid-Season Coaching Changes Across College Football Affect Alabama in Recruiting

By Katie Windham
 5 days ago
With Virginia Tech's announcement early on Tuesday that it was parting ways with head coach Justin Fuente, another Power Five program will be in a coaching transition mid-season joining the likes of LSU, USC, Texas Tech and TCU.

The coaching carousel has never started spinning earlier in the season than it has this year, and a big reason why it's happening earlier than ever is because of recruiting. Athletic directors and boosters want to get out ahead of coaching changes because of the all important early signing day on December 15.

National Signing Day for college football always used to be in early February. This meant that even if coaches were fired at the end of the season, the new coach still had a little time to do some damage control for the upcoming recruiting class before signing day.

Now with the early signing day in mid-December where programs often sign the majority of their recruits, it can be more disastrous to have a coaching change at the end of the season. Even with coaches being fired earlier, this still gives recruits plenty of time to change schools.

Some will stick to their original commitment because there are a variety of factors that go into a college decision outside of just the head coach. But as we've seen with wide receiver Aaron Anderson, the former LSU commit who flipped to Alabama, many will also be looking for new schools.

Also because of the coaching changes at programs like LSU and USC, the recruiting process for many prospects was stalled. Several of Louisiana's top players are still up for grabs including wide receiver Shazz Preston and defensive backs Kendrick Law and Jacoby Matthews. All three players are ranked in the SI99 for the class of 2022.

Longtime USC commit Domani Jackson re-opened his recruitment on Sunday after his official visit to Alabama on LSU weekend. The Trojans have been without a permanent head coach since Clay Helton was fired in mid-September, and it's affecting their recruiting ability. Jackson is No. 20 in the SI99, and a name that Crimson Tide fans should definitely keep an eye on.

Alabama has had a revolving door of assistant coaches under Nick Saban over the last decade plus, but as long as Saban is the head man in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide recruiting classes will always remain towards the top.

rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida coaching situation

The uncertain future of Dan Mullen’s Florida football coaching tenure has all of Gator Nation talking. On Friday, Steve Spurrier volunteered his take on Mullen’s future with the program. Spurrier joined Terry Norvelle on “College Sports Today” Friday. While discussing the upcoming Florida-Mizzou game, the Head Ball Coach brought up...
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
