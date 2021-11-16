ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Helping Wineries Enter the World of Canned Wine

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Ska Fabricating began in June of 2012 in a 500-square foot space west of Durango, CO. At that time, machinist Dan Morris joined the company as Vice President and partner, bringing years of CNC machining expertise. The company now employs 50+ people, manufacturing and selling depalletizers, conveyors, and packaging line equipment...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Cap Management & Blending Solutions

Pneumatage is a large bubble air/gas mixing process developed by Pulsair Systems in 1986. Similar to a reverse punch-down or in-tank pump-over, it is exclusively designed to pump red wine up into and over the top of buoyant red grape skins during fermentation during in cap mixing session. The process utilizes the sequential injection of large compressed air or gas bubbles released into the bottom of the fermentation tank. The fast, rising air pulses completely separate the grape cap into individual berries to enhanced infusion of phenolics, flavor, aromatics, tannins and color. This gentle mixing process also helps significantly reduce labor costs, reduce energy consumption, reduce sanitation and increase efficiency.
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

WINnovation Award Winner: AromaLoc—Non-intervention Tech to Retain Natural Wine Aromas

The wine industry is constantly faced new trends, challenges, and the pressure to stay ahead of the competition. With that, comes the opportunity to innovate. Each year Wine Industry Advisor recognizes five wine industry innovators—not just for their impressive ingenuity or technical advances—but because of how their product and/or service betters the North American wine industry.
TEXAS STATE
winemag.com

Innovator of the Year Coravin Aims ‘To Change The Way The World Drinks Wine’ | Wine Enthusiast’s 2021 Wine Star Awards

Coravin is the wine gadget that changes everything. It all started in 2000, when inventor and wine lover Greg Lambrecht had an epiphany. “What I realized was the entire way we consumed wine was constrained by the volume of sale,” says Lambrecht. “I wanted to be able to explore by the taste or by the glass at my own speed, without having to think about when I was going to go back to that bottle again.”
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vivino Named Wine Retailer/Marketplace of the Year by Wine Enthusiast

World’s Largest Online Wine Marketplace and Community of Over 50 Million Recognized in Prestigious 2021 Wine Star Awards Affirming Shift in How Consumers Discover and Buy Wine. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (November 18, 2021) – — Vivino has been named the 2021 Retailer/Marketplace of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Honored...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wineries#Soda#Pharmaceuticals#Coffee#Ska Fabricating#Durango Co#Depalletizers
wineindustryadvisor.com

Labeltronix Helps Wine Brands Stand Out and Provide Premium Craft Labels on Time and on Budget

Wine producers put endless time, money, and heart into each blend. The labels should reflect that. Labeltronix helps wine brands stand out and share their stories with premium crafted labels. Get noticed with foil stamping, embossing, spot varnish, and more. Labeltronix can provide premium craft labels on time and on budget and wine producers get premium label quality without sacrificing cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and flexibility. Print labels with unrivaled flexibility without sacrificing premium quality with the Labeltronix/ReThink Dynamic Hybrid Solution. We print the branded labels, with all the eye-popping finishes, and producers can add variable information (vintage, variety, expiration date, compliance information, and more) on demand with an Epson printer. Even personalize labels for special events like weddings, birthdays, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Free Flow Wines Make It Easy to Enter the Sustainable Alternative Packaging Space

Sustainable packaging comes in all shapes and sizes but how do you choose the best option for wine quality and the environment? Visit us at booth #227 to learn about how Free Flow can help you make more eco-friendly packaging choices that won’t compromise the quality of your wine. We work with 100% reusable steel kegs and 100% recyclable cans. Come learn more about how Free Flow’s wine-focused canning and kegging services help make it easy for you to enter the sustainable alternative packaging space while lowering costs and providing a product your customers are delighted with.
ENVIRONMENT
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Saint-Émilion Wines

If you're looking for trouble, you've come to the right place – Saint-Émilion. Saint-Émilion maintains all the appearances of being the epitome of Bordeaux: luxurious châteaux, sought-after wines, high prices – heck they've even got their own classification. And that's where much of that recent trouble has come from. The...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Experts Answer—How to Boost your Bulk Wine Business

This Expert Q & A features Caterina Tucci, executive MBA at ESADE, who will be speaking at this year’s WINExpo, scheduled for December 2, 9 am to 4 pm, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. For more information, including a complete list of session descriptions and speakers, visit the event website. Register here.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
phillystylemag.com

The People Have Spoken: The World's Best Wines Of 2021

54 million opinionated wine drinkers can’t be wrong, right?. The Vivino community has spoken, revealing the world’s best wines of 2021. Championing approachability over elitism, the Vivino Community Awards are the largest industry awards wholly decided by consumers, not critics. Celebrating incredible wine producers from every corner of the globe...
DRINKS
425magazine.com

14 Hands Wines Shows Seattle Kraken Pride with New Wine Can Packaging

In time for the debut season of the Seattle Kraken at the new Climate Pledge Arena, 14 Hands Winery is showing off a bold design on its Seattle Kraken Red and White wine can packaging that's currently being served at its 14 Hands Marketplace in the arena. Even if you don’t have tickets to a game, you can find these team-spirited cans at select local retailers and at its website in all-red, all-white, or mixed 12-can packs.
SEATTLE, WA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Terraview Delivers Accurate Yield Estimation for the Wine World

2021 is projected to be the year with historically lowest global wine production due to unfavorable weather in Europe’s wine-growing regions. This year the production is 7% below the 20 year average and according to OIV (International Organization of Vine and Wine), this year is the third consecutive year of below average global output and is fast approaching the 2017 level of 248 mhl, which was the lowest wine volume in six decades.
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction

Ludivine Griveau and Julien Brocard present the 2021 Chablis Premier Cru Côte de Léchet. The 161st Hospices de Beaune wine auction will take place this Sunday November 21, under the direction of Sotheby’s. This year, a single barrel of Chablis Premier Cru La Côte de Léchet, donated by Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, will be proposed by the prestigious Domaine of the Hospices de Beaune charity (today comprising 60 meticulously-selected hectares in the Côte de Beaune, the Côte de Nuits and the Mâconnais). For the seventh year running, this will be the only Chablis to go under the hammer.
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Can a Glass of Wine Lead to Increased Consciousness?

We all know that a glass of wine can impact our mood, whether it relaxes us at the end of the day, or increases our pleasure while drinking with friends while out on the town. But can it improve awareness of body, space and time? Researchers at the University of Lisbon in Portugal recently performed a study that found that wine drinkers in a bar-type setting experienced increased consciousness, or a greater awareness of the present moment.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Software, an End-to-End Solution for All Wineries

Wine Software, located in Napa California specializes in Winery Direct to Consumer sales management software. From Mobile Point of Sale, Wine Club and Ecommerce to Inventory, Fulfillment, Compliance and Accounting, Wine Software is an end-to-end solution suited for all wineries. Enjoy a simple, yet highly sophisticated point-of-sale while making it...
SOFTWARE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Top-of-the-Line Yeasts and Exclusive Liquid and Powdered Tannins from BSG

Visit us at booth #301 to learn how BSG Wine can help your fermentations. We’ll be showcasing our exclusive liquid and powdered tannins and proprietary yeast nutrients: Superfood®, Superferm®, Startup®, Leucofood™, OWN™ Organic Wine Nutrient, Vitamix™, and Vitamix+™. Our product range features top-of-the-line yeast and bacteria cultures as well as...
INDUSTRY
inkfreenews.com

Local Wineries Promote Wine Tasting

SYRACUSE – For the past several years, wineries have been popping up everywhere. Within an hour’s drive, there are at least seven to choose from. If you want to venture further into southwest Michigan, there are a plethora of wineries. Here are some interesting venues that warrant a wine tour.
SYRACUSE, IN
downtownmagazinenyc.com

Pizza and Wine Make the Best of Both Worlds

What goes better together than pizza and wine? While in New York, pizza has become a class get-together comfort food, its origins in southern Italy originally had it that pizza would be an artfully-crafted dish intended for the individual. Move aside, dollar pizza: at Kesté Fulton, pizza’s reclaiming its original glory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: When the Worlds of Wine and Beer Collide

Producers being known for just one thing is rapidly becoming a dated concept. “Beverage companies” is the new “it” term. While breweries diversifying their drink portfolios have become quite common, wine production is also finding a place in this new mixed-up world of wonder. In this episode, we venture down...
DRINKS
veranda.com

Meet the Wine App That Can Turn Anyone Into a Bonafide Collector

Like many new retirees, Jeff Daiter was excited to transition from his fast-paced medical practice to a new routine that included expanding his wine collection and finally enjoying some of his most prestigious bottles. However, sorting through his wine cellar and fridges to find what he was looking for proved frustrating and Daiter wasn't happy with the technology out there to manage his inventory of wines along and to document his experiences, tasting notes, and pairings with each bottle.
NFL
sonomamag.com

New Napa Valley Winery Is Pouring Wine With a Purpose

There’s a new reason to feel good about raising a glass of Napa Valley cabernet. One Hope Wine, which recently opened a flagship winery in Rutherford, is on a mission to make a positive impact in the world, one bottle at a time. One Hope may be one of many...
RUTHERFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy