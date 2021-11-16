ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW Tag Team Title Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLW will hold its Blood & Thunder event on January 21 in Dallas, Texas, and the match for the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There’s Another Big Free Agent Wrestler On The Market

He’s on the market. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and some of them are popping up all over the place. One of the fascinating things about modern wrestling is how many promotions you can see a wrestler work for in a short amount of time. Now that might be the case all over again, as a fairly big star, at least in the literal sense, as someone is on the free agent market.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Terence Crawford’s salty comment on Canelo Alvarez’s success

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Apologized To Current WWE Star For Cutting Their Match

Despite the fact that WWE has cut over 80 Superstars this year the company still has a big roster, and unfortunately there’s only so much TV time to go around. Originally Zelina Vega was set to team up with Carmella to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on the September 11th episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately for them the match was cut because other segments went long. Zelina Vega’s father tragically passed away during the attacks that took place on September 11th, and there was a lot of backlash on social media over her match getting cut.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom

This year's Survivor Series has been nearly as much of an event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson than the current "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, but that didn't stop the current Universal Champion from paying homage to his cousin by performing a Rock Bottom of his own. Though neither Big E nor Roman Reigns put their respective championships on the line, that didn't stop the superstars from giving this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Naomi was humiliated

Backstage Sasha Banks and Shotzi, another who lost her last name by chance, fight backstage. Sonya Deville reminds the two that at Survivor Series they will have to work together and adds that she hopes that, after their match tonight, they will shake hands. The last sentence is said in...
WWE
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Suspension Storyline Continues At WWE Survivor Series

WWE continued the Brock Lesnar suspension storyline at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, WWE did an angle where Lesnar attacked crew members and Adam Pearce during the October 22 SmackDown, angry over his controversial loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel the day before. This led to Pearce issuing a $1 million fine to Lesnar, and suspending him indefinitely.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Changes To Current MLW Title, New Title To Debut Soon

Some changes are coming to Major League Wrestling. Fightful Select has an update on a new addition to the title ranks in MLW, as well as a physical change to one of its’ current titles. According to the report, MLW will soon be introducing a Women’s Featherweight Title to the...
