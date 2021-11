The market likes the news that Jerome Powell has been picked by President Biden for another term, but there continues to be extremely chaotic action under the surface. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting new all-time highs once again, there is some extreme selling again in secondary and speculative stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) , which is largely growth stocks, is down for the third straight day and is losing another 1%. Many small-caps are without bids.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO