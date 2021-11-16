A warning about A-list celebrities hyping investments

Background check companies are designed to empower you. When you first meet someone, you may be greeted with a smile and a firm handshake, but what’s not made obvious to you is whether they have criminal records, a criminal history, or court records that detail a dark past. If you, like many throughout the world, are using the internet to meet new people, running a background check on them is the least you can do to protect yourself - and your loved ones. A charming smile can easily hide a criminal history riddled with violence. To keep predators at bay, use one of the top background check services.

