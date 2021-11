COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Port of Coos Bay is set to acquire the former Georgia Pacific mill site with plans of developing the property into a shipping terminal. "The port for many years now has been looking to acquire a maritime terminal," said Port of Coos Bay marketing director Margaret Barber. "All the terminals in the bay right now are privately held so we get a lot of inquiries from all over the world. We started with the current owner of the Georgia Pacific mill site about six months ago negotiating a purchase price, and we are happy to announce we entered into a purchase of sale."

