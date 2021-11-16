West Virginia sheriff retires after being accused of misconduct
A county sheriff in West Virginia who was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment is retiring.
The News and Sentinel reports that Steve Stephens submitted a brief resignation letter to the Wood County Commission on Monday.
The three commissioners unanimously voted to accept it.
A former female sergeant filed a lawsuit Oct. 22 claiming that the sheriff’s behavior, including comments about her appearance, led her to quit.
The suit also accuses Stephens of inappropriately touching a female deputy, who filed a formal complaint last year.
A Charleston law firm says the sheriff agreed to resign after its lawyers met with him for their investigation.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
