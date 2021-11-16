ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 06:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax...

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 20:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning.. Patchy dense fog will occur in spots across Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties this morning. Fog will continue to dissipate over the next couple hours. When encountering fog on the roadways, reduce your speed, increase following distance, and use low beam headlights.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nantucket Torrential rainfall will impact portions of Nantucket County through 945 AM EST At 910 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a storm 7 miles west of Nantucket, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rainfall and wind gust up to 30mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall could cause poor visibility for drivers and brief poor drainage street flooding. Locations impacted include Nantucket. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NANTUCKET, MA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-22 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, AND 117 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Fire ignitions could spread rapidly in rangeland areas where receptive fuels are available.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Weather
Freeze Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 11:07:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:25:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Now until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains PERIODS OF SNOW TO BRING WINTRY TRAVEL TO AREA MOUNTAIN PASSES MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PST TUESDAY CENTRAL PANHANDLE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, and Mullan. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady light snow will move into the area early Tuesday morning. Snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday morning. Snow will transition to snow showers Tuesday afternoon. A few showers could be heavy at times and result in rapidly changing conditions between Wallace and Lookout Pass.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 11:07:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
Freeze Watch issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will still be patchy dense fog through 10 am this morning across the across the area. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. In addition, for late Tuesday night and wednesday morning areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur this afternoon, although frequent gusts in excess of 45 MPH will remain possible. A second round of strong winds is expected between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

